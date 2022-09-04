Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Stock Price Up 1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.20 and last traded at $82.85. Approximately 19,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 118,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 40.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 198,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,418,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,046 shares during the period.

