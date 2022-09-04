Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Trading 2% Higher

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.06. 24,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 391,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tenon Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Tenon Medical Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24.

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical comprises 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.58% of Tenon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

