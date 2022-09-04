B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Trading Up 0.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 6,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 11,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.64.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

