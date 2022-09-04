Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,279 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.44% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

