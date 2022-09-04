American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 44,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after acquiring an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,800,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,897,000 after acquiring an additional 394,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after buying an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

