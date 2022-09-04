Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 63.44% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $54,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000.
Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $19.16 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.
