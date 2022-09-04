Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Switch worth $54,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWCH. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Switch by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Switch by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SWCH. Barclays cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

Switch Stock Down 0.2 %

Switch Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Insider Transactions at Switch

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,084,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,246,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,200. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

