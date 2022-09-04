Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.67% of Cogent Communications worth $52,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 15.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $53.47 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.