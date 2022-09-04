Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,693 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of SM Energy worth $56,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $53,870,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,180 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $16,225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SM Energy by 94.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,071,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,721,000 after acquiring an additional 520,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $16,950,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SM shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 4.94. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.