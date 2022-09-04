Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

