Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.31.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.50, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,726 shares of company stock worth $624,677 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dynatrace by 26.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 733,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1,744.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 451,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

