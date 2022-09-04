Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.31.
DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Dynatrace Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.50, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dynatrace by 26.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 733,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1,744.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 451,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.