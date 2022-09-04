TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.78 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51.02 ($0.62). Approximately 254,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,912,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.37 ($0.61).

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

