Tevano Systems (OTC:TEVNF) Trading Up 195%

Shares of Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (OTC:TEVNF – Get Rating) were up 195% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Tevano Systems Trading Up 195.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

Tevano Systems Company Profile

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc develops and sells electronics products. It offers Health Shield, an AI-driven electronic device that provides instant body temperature scanning and notifies users if they need to wear a face mask. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

