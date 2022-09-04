Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Shares Down 0%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NXHSF. TD Securities upped their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.