Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Trading Up 0%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.93. 185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.
Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66.
