Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Trading Down 0.9%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. 1,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTJL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 28,350.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $6,775,000.

