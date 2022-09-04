Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Trading Down 3.9%

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30). 24,809 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sovereign Metals from GBX 74 ($0.89) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Sovereign Metals Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £115.36 million and a PE ratio of -16.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.76.

