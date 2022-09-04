Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 2,798,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 835,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.04).

Seed Innovations Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a market cap of £7.13 million and a PE ratio of 167.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.90.

About Seed Innovations

(Get Rating)

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seed Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.