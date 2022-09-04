Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Stock Price Down 18.7%

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.20 ($4.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

