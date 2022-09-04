Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading Down 4.5%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXH shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$43.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Insider Activity at Next Hydrogen Solutions

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

In other news, Director Robert Allan Mackenzie purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$36,256.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 298,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,587.20.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

