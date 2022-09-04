Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. 14,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

