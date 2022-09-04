Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Down 0.8%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34. 175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.92% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

