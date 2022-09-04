Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.82. 90,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 31,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,766,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,870,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000.

