Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading Down 0.2%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.27. 17,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 26,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,685,000.

