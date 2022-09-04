Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Trading Down 0.3%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 4,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 70,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $114.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45.
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL)
