Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Trading Down 0.3%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 4,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 70,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $114.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

About Achilles Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 276,744 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

