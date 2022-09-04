First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68. 4,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 2,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,568,000.

