Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Trading Down 1.7%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) was down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Approximately 10,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 10,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04.

Fair Oaks Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. Fair Oaks Income’s dividend payout ratio is 52.07%.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

