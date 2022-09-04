Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 3,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 46,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 56.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

