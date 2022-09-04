Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.35% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $38.31 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97.

