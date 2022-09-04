Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXI opened at $44.99 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

