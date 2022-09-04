ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.18% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

