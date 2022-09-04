Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

