Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 88.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 93,900.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $259.88 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $298.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

