Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.