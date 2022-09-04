Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

