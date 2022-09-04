Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 7,291 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,537,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after buying an additional 158,706 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 139,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,910,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $68.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

