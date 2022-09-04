Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,091,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,042,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 245,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,401,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 114,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,336,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

EQAL opened at $41.00 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18.

