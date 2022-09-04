Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FREL stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75.

