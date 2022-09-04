California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of California Water Service Group worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,925 shares of company stock valued at $117,956 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.34. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

