Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4,908.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $265.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $251.96 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.60.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.