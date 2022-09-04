Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4,908.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $265.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $251.96 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.60.

