Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,397 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of nVent Electric worth $56,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2,656.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

