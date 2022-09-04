Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.59% of Spectrum Brands worth $57,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

