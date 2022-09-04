Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,902 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.43% of Ryder System worth $58,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 3.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Ryder System by 4.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 59.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

