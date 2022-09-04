AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total value of $156,194.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $156,194.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $910,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,523 over the last 90 days. 22.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $139.99.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

