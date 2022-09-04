Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $127,000 Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avaya by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

