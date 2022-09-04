Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,077 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alight were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Alight by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

