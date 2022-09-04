Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Datadog by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Datadog by 231.6% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 80,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,839 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.