Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 86,700 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $496,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $256.06 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

