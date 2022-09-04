Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Boyd Gaming worth $59,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $53.24 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

