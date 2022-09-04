Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 737 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Globus Medical worth $59,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Globus Medical Stock Performance
NYSE GMED opened at $58.25 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
